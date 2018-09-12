DARPA pledges millions to scour a surge of satellite photos

A New Mexico startup called Descartes Labs will receive up to $7.2 million from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to help bring geospatial data from satellites to the cloud.

Images of Earth, ranging from traditional optical photos to heat imagery and cloud-penetrating radar snapshots, are increasingly widely available from a variety of satellite sources. They can be used for everything from analyzing global changes in the oil market to predicting where food shortages might pop up around the world.

The trouble is those images can still be unwieldy to work with. Huge volumes of raw data of various types arrive every day, and that information must be processed, standardized and cleaned up to make it usable by analysts and uploaded to a cloud environment powerful enough to process it efficiently.

“For some of these analyses you’re talking terabytes and terabytes of data,” says Descartes Labs CEO Mark Johnson.

In a first, roughly six-month phase of the project, Descartes Labs will receive $2.9 million from DARPA to build out cloud infrastructure that can be used to import, store and process geospatial data as part of what DARPA calls its Geospatial Cloud Analytics program. The system will integrate up to 75 different types of data from a variety of sources.

If all goes well, a second year-long phase will see Descartes Labs get another $4.2 million to support organizations building data models and automated processing tools on top of its cloud for specific sample projects, according to the company.

Those will include spotting potential food shortages, detecting oil fracking site construction and detecting illegal fishing operations, according to DARPA. Ultimately, the agency envisions an open marketplace where analytics providers can offer services, machine learning algorithms and automated apps to military and other users to parse and slice data in various ways.