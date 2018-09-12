Is Bill Gates throwing some shade at Mark Zuckerberg’s philanthropy?

Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg both quit Harvard and went on found companies that made them billions. Both have pledged to use their vast fortunes–the former via Microsoft money, the latter from Facebook–to improve humanity. But their approaches to acting philanthropically definitely differ, so much so that Gates appeared to recently knock the approach his younger counterpart has taken in his charity work.

“There are aspirations and then there are plans,” he told the New Yorker regarding the very broad mission of Zuckerberg’s Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a limited liability company that was founded in 2015 and, according to its website, looks for “bold ideas–regardless of structure and stage” to scale. The group’s two biggest stated priorities are biomedical research and education. It is also working on criminal justice reform and affordable housing.

When the initiative launched, Zuckerberg drew criticism for stating a seemingly both impossible and reductive goal to “help cure all disease in our children’s lifetime,” the story notes. The tech titan has since amended that to finding a way to prevent, cure, or manage all diseases within the same time frame.

Then Gates added: “And plans vary in terms of their degree of realism and concreteness.” He also pointed out that Zuckerberg’s seemingly lofty goals are “very safe” because they’re so future-oriented. That doesn’t mean that they’ll succeed so much as defer criticism for a long time. “[Y]ou will not be around to write the article saying that he overcommitted,” Gates told the New Yorker reporter.

That’s a lesson that Zuckerberg may have learned from his earlier dalliances in charitable change making. In 2010, he gave $100 million to the Newark public school district. It was a huge windfall that, the story notes, is “generally considered a failure.” High school graduation rates there have since improved some, but the money might have had greater impact if Zuckerberg had worked harder to understand what was really needed on a community level and worked to address that.

Gates, who has had his own mixed results in education reform, also operates globally in a more community-driven way through The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a $50.7 billion nonprofit grant-maker that, since 2000, has worked with existing charities that specialize in different fields. For example, the group has donated to World Vision, which delivers bed nets to immediately protect against malaria, while simultaneously funding research into larger breakthroughs, like new vaccines.

Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan funded their effort by committing 99% of their Facebook stock, and recently gave $12.5 million to an “Imaging Scientists” program aimed at advancing cellular biology by improving the tools that researchers use to understand and identify diseases. But that’s the sort of broad investment that lacks the urgency and built-in benchmarking of many of Gates’s commitments.