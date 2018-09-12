Erika Alexander is using the blockchain to make journalism more inclusive

Civil, the blockchain-based journalism platform, is adding a new site to its mix. Called The Blackness, the endeavor was built in conjunction with Color Farm Media, a media company and venture studio that launched last year with the aim of developing and producing content that brings greater diversity to the media landscape.

The Blackness aims to do just that, publishing long-form multimedia stories that focus on underrepresented communities of color—stories of marginalized groups, what they’re doing, and what’s been done to them. “It’s like a Vice, but for those communities,” explains Color Farm cofounder Erika Alexander, an actress and writer known for her roles in movies such as Get Out and shows such as Living Single. The idea behind the publication, she adds, “was to talk about the things that just disappear.”

Alexander and her Color Farm cofounder Ben Arnon, a media technologist and entrepreneur, are in the process of forging partnerships with a number of journalistic organizations that can help produce content for The Blackness, including groups like the National Association for Black Journalists, along with several historically black colleges and universities. “We’re looking to have a distributed network of journalists,” says Arnon.

By working with these groups, and sourcing talent from organizations that seek out marginalized voices, the two hope to build a media company that tells new and engaging multimedia stories.

Why blockchain?

When it was first devised, it wasn’t clear at first what form The Blackness would take. One early idea, says Arnon, was to launch a podcast. Then the two founders thought about perhaps launching a video journalism venture. But other Color Farm projects took precedence for a time.

Then, earlier this year, Arnon began talking with Civil about working together, and they decided that The Blackness would live on Civil’s newly launched blockchain-based platform. While Civil sites look like normal web pages, their back-end architecture is such that they are produced using ledger technology that records every change, protecting the story archive from any external interference.

This is partly what interested the two founders in the technology. According to Arnon, he has long been interested in blockchain technology, and was instantly attracted to Civil’s project. “A decentralized platform for journalism makes sense,” he tells me.