Inside Oslo’s plan to go carbon neutral by 2030

On bike lanes in downtown Oslo, a logistics company is making deliveries in a vehicle that looks a little like a miniature freight train–an electric cargo bike with two boxes on the back that can carry more than 600 pounds of packages.

For the delivery company, DB Schenker, the bikes are a way to avoid traffic; unlike most other cargo bikes, they’re narrow enough to fit in bike lanes. In tests, the company found that the bikes increased productivity by 40%. For the city, they’re one small part of a move to become carbon neutral in a little more than a decade.

In the center of Oslo, the city is removing parking spaces, closing streets to traffic, improving public transportation, handing out grants for cargo bikes, and building 40 miles of new bike lanes as it prepares to make the entire center car-free by 2019. When the changes began, there was resistance. But the mayor of Oslo says that more people are beginning to see new opportunities.

“Private enterprises are embracing these initiatives,” says Raymond Johansen, the governing mayor of Oslo. “In the beginning, they were critical. But they are seeing that so many markets are going to be disrupted. They want to be front-runners and see how they can create new jobs in the green sector.”

Spurred by purchase orders from the city, construction companies are beginning to use new equipment–from concrete mixers to cranes and giant excavators–that can run on electricity, so all of the city’s future construction sites can be both quiet and emissions-free. (Oslo’s city-owned electric company runs almost entirely on hydropower, so electrifying anything automatically cuts emissions.)

Four kindergartens and two sports arenas are currently under construction under the city’s new zero-emissions standard for construction. Another pilot project driven by city procurement is testing fossil-fuel free demolition, while a third is testing on-site renewable energy generation.

At a data center in Oslo, the extra heat from servers will now be pumped into a district heating system, where it will be able to heat around 5,000 apartments in the city. Right now, district heating–a system that sends heat from a central location to houses and buildings–covers around 20% of the city, and already runs on renewable power (some of it, controversially, comes from an incineration plant, though the plant is now working to capture all of the emissions it generates). To meet its goal to become carbon neutral, the system will have to scale up.