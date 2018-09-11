This high-tech lunch box solves a problem that many parents will appreciate

Confession: My poor 2-year-old once tipped over because her lunch bag was so heavy with a Thermos, sandwich box, ice pack, and sippy cup. She then proceeded to bravely drag her lunch across the floor until she could plonk it in her cubby hole.

Did the lunch box need to be disrupted? Probably not. But this swanky new high-tech lunch box does solve a problem that parents everywhere have experienced: How do I serve my kid a warm lunch, but also chill her yogurt and fruit, without five different containers?

Nancy Yen, a business executive, wants to fix this. In her long career, she’s done everything from creating a system for researching medical malpractice to helping shape Baby Gap Home nursery division.

She’s just launched OmieBox, a kid’s bento box that keeps hot foods hot and cold foods cold. The box uses two different types of insulation–air and vacuum–plus an airtight seal that minimizes heat transfer. In other words, you can serve warm mac and cheese, soup, or rice, along with chilled fruit and a milk box. And importantly, the box is designed for children to use. It is easy to open, and comes in many fun colors. The pieces are easy to wash, and made of food grade silicon and stainless steel. Everything is free of BPA and phthalates, while also complying with all FDA requirements.

At $39.50, this lunch box is on the upper end of the price scale; many lunch boxes are under $10, and my daughter’s small Thermos cost about $20. But it’s not totally out of reach to many consumers. The only downside of the box is that the compartments are fairly small, which is fine for small children, but older kids might want a more substantial lunch than can fit inside this container.