Now cord cutters can get NFL Redzone by itself, but there’s a catch

This year, you don’t need Verizon Wireless to watch football on your phone, and that’s also true of NFL Redzone. The league’s whiparound coverage, which shows every touchdown during day games on Sundays, is now available as a $5-per-month standalone streaming service. Just select Redzone from the NFL app on iOS or Android , then choose the “purchase” option instead of logging in with a cable provider. (For the past couple years, NFL Redzone has been available for $2 per month, but only for Verizon subscribers.)

The catch? Just like Verizon’s free in-market NFL games, which anyone can now watch on any carrier through the Yahoo Sports app, the standalone NFL Redzone service requires a smartphone. The stream is not available on tablets or TV devices, and as Cord Cutters News reports, you cannot mirror your phone’s display on to a television with Chromecast or AirPlay.

Still, this is the cheapest way for cord cutters to watch NFL Redzone this season. Watching on larger screens requires Sling TV ($35 per month for Sling Blue and Sports Extra), PlayStation Vue ($50 for Core and Sports Pack), or FuboTV ($54 for the base plan with Sports Plus). Other live TV streaming services, such as DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV, don’t offer Redzone at all.