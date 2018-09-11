This micro-horror film sums up your experience with bitcoin

Who: Filmmaker Alex J. Mann.

Why we care: The thrill of horror movies is watching other people ping-pong between safety and mortal danger. Ooh, it looks like they’re gonna make it! Yikes, maybe they won’t! Do not go back in the basement! Horror movies also work best when viewers are emotionally invested in the characters. But horror movies couldn’t possibly compete with the anxiety-producing volatility of people watching their actual investments in bitcoin and Ethereum rise and fall over the past year. Still, writer/director Alex J. Mann attempts to translate that experience into cinematic terms with his latest micro-horror film, Crypto. Rather than read any more about it here, I recommend you invest a minute of your day into watching the short below. (It probably has a better payoff than your dogecoin investment.)