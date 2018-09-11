These airlines are waiving fees before Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence is coming in strong, and as 1 million residents of the Carolinas and Virginia coast evacuate, the airlines are also bracing themselves for impact. Most major airlines are waiving ticket change fees and letting passengers change their travel plans in advance of Hurricane Florence’s expected arrival on the East Coast.

While the storm is not expected to make landfall until the end of the week, Delta, United, and Southwest have already said they will waive change fees or fare differences, but it’s American Airlines that is expecting the biggest hit, as the Charlotte Douglas Airport, directly in Florence’s expected path, is the airline’s second-largest hub.

So far, American Airlines flights have not been canceled due to the storm, but it is bracing for the worst and letting travelers potentially affected by the storm change their travel dates without paying change fees, normally around $200 plus a difference in fare, as per CNBC. American Airlines is also letting travelers in the Caribbean change tickets ahead of Tropical Storm Isaac.