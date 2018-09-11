advertisement
Uber just hired its first chief marketing officer

[Photo: courtesy of Uber]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Her name is Rebecca Messina, and prior to joining Uber she has been global CMO at drinks company Beam Suntory since 2016, reports CNBC. Prior to that Messina was a 22-year veteran at Coca-Cola, where she was a senior VP in its ventures and emerging brands team. As chief marketing officer at Uber, Messina will be responsible for bringing all of Uber’s global marketing teams together. In a statement released by Uber announcing Messina’s role, the new CMO said:

“My focus has always been on three things: people, growth and brands. Uber checks all three boxes: a rapidly growing global business, with the opportunity to build an iconic brand alongside a team that’s committed to transforming the future of mobility.”

