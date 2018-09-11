Popular pirate app Terrarium TV shuts down

The app was one of the many available for Android that allowed users to stream content directly to their smartphones without paying for said content. Now, as TorrentFreak points out, the developer has announced the app will shut down by the end of this month–although reports say it is already effectively dead in the water. The app rose to prominence over the past few years and acquired a massive user base–which also attracted a lot of attention.
It’s unknown if that attention brought on legal troubles for the developers of the app. Announcing the shutdown of the app, Hong Kong-based developer Peter Chan, who goes by the handle NitroXenon, said in a notification to users last night:
“It has always been a great pleasure to work on this project. However, it is time to say goodbye. I am going to shut down Terrarium TV, forever. I know this day will come eventually. I know it would be hard to let go. But it is really time for me to move on to other projects.”