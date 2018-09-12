Apple’s budget-friendly iPhone Xr will start at $749

While high-end iPhones are getting more expensive, Apple is also launching a lower-cost option with the iPhone Xr, the company said today at its big press event in Cupertino, California.

At $749, the iPhone Xr is $250 cheaper than the iPhone Xs, and $350 cheaper than the iPhone Xs Max, both of which Apple also announced on Wednesday. Its 6.1-inch display falls between the two pricier models in screen size: 5.8 inches for the iPhone Xs, and 6.5 inches for the iPhone Xs Max.

To keep the price down, Apple gave the iPhone Xr an LED display instead of a more vibrant OLED panel, an aluminum instead of a stainless steel body, and haptic feedback for the touch screen instead of pressure-sensitive 3D Touch. The Xr also has also has a single-lens rear camera instead of dual lenses, so it can’t do optical zoom, though it still offers the depth control and portrait mode features of its pricier siblings. And while the iPhone Xs will offer a 512 GB storage option, the Xr will top out at 256 GB.

In other ways, the iPhone Xr matches the high-end Xs range: It has the same front-facing camera with FaceID, and uses the same A12 Bionic chip, which is faster and more power-efficient than last year’s A11. And of course, it will run the same iOS 12 software.

Low-priced phones could help put more devices in circulation to consume Apple’s growing set of services like Apple Music, iCloud, and Apple Pay. Research has shown that people who use phones with displays larger than 6 inches buy more apps, consume more media, and play more games. Apple will continue to sell the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 in both regular and Plus sizes, starting at $449 for the former and $599 for the latter.

The iPhone Xr will come in white, black, blue, coral, yellow, and Product Red. Preorders begin on October 19, and the phone will ship on October 26.