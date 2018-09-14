GM’s Mary Barra on 4 trends that will shape the future of transportation

General Motors has invested heavily in electric vehicles, created a digital in-car marketplace for finding everything from gas to coffee, has an affordable electric vehicle with nearly as much range as a Tesla, bought a self-driving car startup now valued at $11.5 billion , and is building out a comprehensive network of shared cars on par with (if not better than) Google’s self-driving outfit, Waymo.

But the company still lacks the cachet of its Silicon Valley counterparts, a fact frequently reflected in its stock price. While Wall Street still seems to love Tesla, a company that has never achieved recurring profitability and constantly misses production deadlines, it is less optimistic on GM.

Unlike Tesla, GM doesn’t have a reputation for being an innovator, but CEO Mary Barra is trying to change that narrative, not only as a way to improve GM’s stock price, but to woo the best talent. That’s why last Friday, she touched down on Harvard’s campus to educate students on its future of mobility plans in the hopes they might come work for the company. Barra has spent the last two years molding GM into the kind of company that millennials might want to work for. Today, the company hires someone for a full-time science, technology, engineering, or mathematics position every 26 minutes.

“There’s so much software that is now on the vehicle, and, in may cases, software is replacing mechanical systems,” she told me last week. “There’s going to be a point where we’re going to be upgrading and improving cars as opposed to fixing them.”

Barra also has a big promise to fulfill: GM’s electric vehicles will be profitable by 2021. Already the company has spent roughly $34 million consolidating and expanding its battery testing operations in Warren, Michigan. It is also reportedly reducing the use of cobalt, an expensive element of electric car battery technology that is also in short supply. Tesla has similarly promised to drop its cobalt use to zero.

What makes this benchmark so grand is that no company has been able to make electric cars profitable. Tesla, as stated earlier, continually loses money on its cars, though the company has said that it will be profitable in the third quarter of this year. Toyota, which first popularized alternative energy vehicles with its affordable hybrid Prius, has historically been skeptical of long-range all-electric vehicles because of the cost required to make them. Suffice to say, GM has a lot of work ahead of it.

Fast Company spoke with Barra about GM’s immediate priorities and the broader, bigger vision that it’s working toward. The below conversation has been edited for length and clarity.