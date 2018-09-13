4 times self-doubt can actually be good for your career

Even some of the most famous people have suffered from self-doubt. Lady Gaga revealed in her documentary that she “sometimes feels like a loser kid in high school.” Arianna Huffington calls the negative self-talk in her head her obnoxious roommate. And like the supreme athlete she is, Serena Williams manages to pull through physically to overcome a negative mental state.

There’s plenty of great advice on ways to conquer it. But–bear with me here–it actually has some benefits if you learn how to think about it the right way.

So before you swat that “negative” feeling away and let it cripple your confidence, remind yourself of these four things:

1. Self-doubt motivates you to keep learning and growing

Doubting yourself every once in a while makes you want to continue to better yourself–for example, questioning a skill you have and deciding to take a class on it or being unsure about a strategy and asking your coworker for advice. Without it, your skills and knowledge would stagnate. There’s nothing like a little self-doubt to spur you to put in more effort, try harder, or pick up some extra training to stay fresh.

This ultimately makes you feel confident, sets you up to move forward in your career, and, better yet, opens doors that can lead to the discovery of a new field you might enjoy.

