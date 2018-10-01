This is how you should answer “What are your strengths?”

One of the most common questions candidates are asked during a job interview is “What are your strengths?” Having a firm knowledge of what you can offer a potential employer will help you sell yourself, but which areas should you highlight?

While hard skills are often necessary to fulfill job requirements, soft skills can set you apart from the rest, according to a recent survey by NetQuote. The company polled hiring mangers to find out which answers to that strengths question were the best received. Here are the top five:

“I’m a good problem solver”

From creative to technical, problem solving is a universal skill that can apply to any occupation and industry. Forty-two percent of hiring managers chose this answer as being in their top-three favorite responses.

“Compared to some other strengths, problem solving can feel like a more concrete skill that yields immediate benefits,” says Rita Murphy, spokesperson for NetQuote. “Focusing on problem solving implies that a candidate possesses secondary skills including critical thinking, strategic thinking, and leadership.”

Demonstrate your problem-solving abilities by sharing the results of the problems you solved. For example, “During my two-year stint as a client liaison, I increased customer satisfaction ratings in my department by 25%” or “In an industry known for high turnover, I retained 95% of the employees in my department during my tenure.”

“I’m a good communicator”

Having strong communication skills can be pivotal to your job hunt. “LinkedIn created a list of skills that job seekers should have in 2018, and communication was ranked as a top soft skill to possess,” says Murphy.

In fact, 32% of hiring managers chose communication as a top answer to the strengths question. “Communication encompasses not only speaking skills, but also your ability to lead, critique, and ask for help,” says Murphy. “Being adept in various communication methods also shows emotional intelligence.”