How impact investors can better serve communities: ask them what they need

Amid the decline of the coal economy in West Virginia, the city of Williamson has not fared well. Nestled in the heart of coal country in Mingo County, Williamson has lost more than 2,000 jobs–25% of its workforce–in the last four years. The city also struggles with some of the highest rates of obesity, diabetes, and opioid addiction in the U.S.

With jobs on the decline, fewer and fewer residents could afford treatment for their health conditions. So in 2011, a local doctor, Donovan Beckett, set up a free clinic to serve residents. Demand grew quickly, and by 2012, Beckett had formally established the Williamson Health and Wellness Center, which, as a Federally Qualified Health Center, receives federal funding for the services it provides in the traditionally underserved Williamson community.

But Beckett has always seen medical treatment as just one facet of the Health and Wellness Center’s potential in Williamson. “We take the approach of working to try to improve the social determinants of heath, and general health overall,” he says. That means introducing initiatives to boost access to healthy food, supporting active lifestyles among residents, and working to bolster the local economy, which in turn has a bearing on the health of residents.

Scaling the Center’s reach in this way, though, requires investment beyond the government funding it already receives. That’s what caught the attention of Jenna Nicholas, an impact investor by training who founded the organization Impact Experience to more directly connect potential investors and collaborators with projects with potential, like the Health and Wellness Center. To date, Impact Experience has worked with the community in Williamson, but also in Houston following last year’s hurricanes, in its home city of Oakland, California, and elsewhere.

Working in impact investing at Calvert Investments, a D.C.-based firm, Nicholas often coordinated with funds and foundations, pushing them to seek out investment opportunities that would not only generate a return, but would deliver tangible benefits to people and communities. “One of the things that became clear from my work, and the work within the broader impact investing space, was how disconnected so many of the funders and companies were from the communities they were looking at investing in,” Nicholas says.

Addressing that disconnect, she says, became the inspiration for launching Impact Experience. Through her organization, Nicholas identifies projects and communities in need of outside investment, and coordinates with potential funders, thought leaders, and creatives would could deliver support in a meaningful way. The key to the whole organization, though, is the “experience,” in which Nicholas’s team actually brings potential investors to a community–usually around three days–so they can learn more about its needs, and build a stronger connection with the project they’ll potentially be supporting. “I really started thinking about how to build bridges between investors, foundations, companies, thought leaders, and marginalized communities in need of investment, so they could co-create solutions together,” she says.

In 2016, Nicholas and her team hosted the first Impact Experience in Williamson. Around 30 people, both from Williamson and West Virginia and from elsewhere, gathered for five days to hear from Beckett about his vision for the Health and Wellness Center, and how he wanted to use its roots in the community to create a new economy for the city.