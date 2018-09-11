This clever cutlery keeps dirty spoons off clean tables

The spoon rest is a sham. Think about it. It’s a plate made specifically to hold not food but a dirty utensil. And frankly, the saucer is a stone’s throw away in terms of diningware excess. A cup gets its own plate, just so your spoon has somewhere to go after stirring sugar into your coffee?

Thankfully, the prolific Japanese design firm Nendo has solved the problem of dirty utensils with a new line of cutlery. Dubbed Skeleton, it includes a hyper-minimal knife, fork, spoon, and teaspoon set–enough to fill a typical place setting. They’re designed to have a low material footprint, with a paired-down, stringy design that resembles the “skeleton” of a normal utensil.

More importantly, Skeleton utensils are designed to include a notch right below the head, which allows them to hook onto the edge of cups and deep bowls, dripping liquids back where they came from. Nendo also designed two wirey holders, which allow the utensils to dangle on display, much like some courses do at the acclaimed Alinea restaurant.

The cutlery debuted at Maison & Objet 2018, the Parisian home fair full of high-design goods, and it will go on sale this December via Valerie Objects for about $30 per utensil–a price that may be tough to swallow for neat freaks and clam chowder lovers everywhere.