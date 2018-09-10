Apple, a tech company, just won its first Creative Arts Emmy for “Carpool Karaoke”

Carpool Karaoke: The Series, the Late Late Show spinoff, was named Outstanding Short Form Variety Series at this year’s 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. It took the prize over nominees including the Daily Show’s web outtakes, The Tonight Show’s Cover Room series, and internet heavy hitters Gay of Thrones and Honest Trailers.

If you haven’t seen the show, think LeBron James, will.i.am, and Gwyneth Paltrow singing in a car (not together, because we haven’t reached that point in the decline of Western civilization quite yet). Check it out on Apple Music or on the Apple TV App for free—no subscription required.

This isn’t Apple’s first Emmy Award. It has earned seven Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards and took home Outstanding Commercial of the Year for its “Misunderstood” spot for the iPhone 5s back in 2014. But elbowing its way into the Creative Arts Emmys is just another sign that Apple is following in the footsteps of Amazon, Netflix, and even Facebook, in giving traditional entertainment companies a little something extra to worry about in the middle of the night.