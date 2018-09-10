Snap just lost its chief strategy officer

On September 6, 2018, Imran Khan, our Chief Strategy Officer, notified us that he will leave Snap to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Khan will continue to serve as Chief Strategy Officer for an interim period to assist with an effective transition of his duties and responsibilities. Mr. Khan’s last day has not been determined.

“Imran has been a great partner building our business. We appreciate all of his hard work and wish him the best,” said Evan Spiegel, Chief Executive Officer.

“There is never a perfect time to say goodbye, but we have a stellar leadership team in place to guide Snap through the next chapter, and I plan to stay on to ensure a very smooth transition,” said Mr. Khan.

On September 9, 2018, we entered into a transition agreement with Mr. Khan. Mr. Khan has confirmed that this transition is not related to any disagreement with us on any matter relating to our accounting, strategy, management, operations, policies, or practices (financial or otherwise). The foregoing description of Mr. Khan’s transition agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the agreement, which is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated by reference.