Sphero launches Bolt, its new robotic ball with programmable LED lights

The Sphero Bolt is the company’s latest programmable toy that hopes to get children interested in programming. The Bolt is unique over its predecessors in that it features an 8×8 LED matrix that animates and displays real-time data. The Bolt also features 360-degree infrared communication so several Bolts can talk to each other even when rolling around and on the move. Budding programmers can use Sphero’s Edu app for iOS, Android, Mac, and PC to learn how to code the diminutive ball. Getting one will set you back $150–though Sphero also sells packs of 15 units in case you want to pick up enough for the whole classroom.