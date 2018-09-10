Why can’t Apple keep a secret anymore?

When Apple holds its special event on Wednesday, we’ll already know much of what will be introduced . In fact, these days the company rarely seems to be able to keep the lid on its new offerings until they’re announced. For an organization famous for springing its “ one more thing ” surprises on us, lately it seems to be best at springing leaks.

What gives?

In truth, Apple’s secrecy was never quite as ironclad as legend suggests. The “Luxo” iMac, the G4 Cube, the infamous case of the lost/stolen iPhone 4 . . . the list of products that were accidentally pre-revealed goes on and on. Still, these leaks were mostly speculation based on snippets of information, fuzzy images of prototypes, or product pages, and magazine covers that went live a bit too soon.

Today’s leaks are different. They’re much more consistently accurate and come with fair regularity from reliable sources. Does that mean Steve Jobs was better at running a tight ship than Tim Cook? Probably not.

Times have changed, and the world that iPhone X inhabits is far different from the one into which the original iPhone was introduced. In part, the iPhone itself made it harder to keep secrets—virtually every would-be leaker now has an Internet-connect camera in their pocket. Here are three of the bigger reasons why you may always know more about the next iPhone than Apple would like:

1. More players are involved. It took Apple 74 days to sell its first million iPhones. It now sells that many every day. Producing phones at that rate means involving a lot more people and creating much more infrastructure. That in turn makes it a lot harder to keep a secret. Apple has brought more of the development of irs iPhone components in-house—including even chip design—but it still relies on a multitude of suppliers to provide parts, including rival Samsung. The more players involved, the more opportunities there are for leaks.

2. More people care. Apple watching is no longer the sole purview of Cupertino-centric websites and publications. Major outlets that once ignored Apple as irrelevant are certainly watching now. That also goes for specialty publications, like supply-chain and logistics journals. And entire industries now depend on Apple for the their very survival. Case and accessory makers live and die on the ability to be quick to market with products compatible with the ever-changing specs on Apple’s latest devices. Getting early looks is critical to making sure their designs can be purchased on day one. And since Apple doesn’t provide specs or early looks to its upcoming products—at least to the vast majority of makers—it’s up to them to play detective.