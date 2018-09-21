Don’t wait for New Year’s: Why you should be setting your goals now

Unless you avoid social media altogether, you know how the yearly ritual goes: As soon as Labor Day has passed, eager pumpkin spice fans start counting down until fall. And soon after, posting a daily ticker toward the holiday season. Even if you’re more Team Summer, setting benchmarks for the last three months of the year is a powerful way to achieve goals. And if you ask some experts, it is arguably a better season than the usual January 1, when the vast majority of professionals set personal and career-centric resolutions for the 12 months ahead.

Those who reap success don’t merely set guiding principles after the New Year’s Eve ball drops, but rather, they create short-term standards in order to practice frequent critical self-review. As Wendy Osefo, professor at John Hopkins University, explains, setting goals generally keeps you on track and motivated through every journey. If you aren’t working toward improvement, you might reach a professional standstill, no matter the month. “You want to keep pushing yourself to reach your full potential. [Setting goals keeps you] motivated to achieve more, depending on what is important to you. You don’t want to get stuck on a hamster wheel at work,” she explains.

Here is a discussion of the effectiveness of October goals and why you should start jotting them down ASAP.

It helps you recalibrate—and get detailed

Most people find themselves eying a mountain of leftover work at the end of summer. This makes fall the time when most companies buckle down to finish the year strong. To accomplish this, however, Osefo suggests making tangible goals to recalibrate from the more relaxed days of summer. Because everyone in your office will be refocusing too, you may feel inspired by their energy. When January comes along, not everyone will be on the same wave length—or quite as detailed as they are now.

To hold yourself accountable, apply the same nitty-gritty approach to your professional performance as you do to your vacation planning. As Dara Kaplan, the cofounder and cohost of the Pretty Electric career podcast explains, mapping out every daily step to meet a goal is often overlooked. “People can get overwhelmed with lofty goals, and it doesn’t have to be that way. It is imperative that you break those goals down to digestible steps that you can take every day in order to achieve those larger goals,” she explains.

It makes goals more manageable—and immediate

Osefo says there’s a reason so many people scratch their heads in July, wondering how six months passed without taking a single step toward losing weight, being awarded a raise, or saving for that European escape. Often, instead of setting immediate feats, we set our sights on long-term ideas, providing the illusion that we have plenty of time to complete our aspiration. But since most humans are procrastinators, this method isn’t efficient.

October provides the same “new you” opportunity as the sand gives way to the leaves, but it also piles on the pressure. Since you only have three months to complete your checklist, you’ll feel more inclined to work. To improve your odds, Osefo breaks them down even more: