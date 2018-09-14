How to shut up that insistent negative voice in your head

Have you ever found yourself facing a new challenge and suddenly a thought emerges in your head–“I can’t do this,” “I’m going to fail”? These negative thoughts can be very powerful and overwhelming, preventing you from being able to pursue new opportunities. So, how do you turn off this negative mental chatter?

“Your brain’s primary purpose is to protect you,” says executive coach and behavior psychologist Marcia Reynolds, author of Outsmart Your Brain. The first thing your brain says to you when faced with a situation where there’s any doubt is “don’t do that,” “you’ll be humiliated,” “you’ll be hurt.”

Recognize the thoughts

From an evolutionary perspective, the brain’s reason for existence is not to be creative and brilliant, but to prevent you from being in harmful situations. That doesn’t bode well if you want to take risks and create new things. Reynolds says in order to get over the brain’s instinct to protect you, you need to say, “thank you brain, but I really don’t need that message right now.”

Instead of saying “I’m having a negative thought, I must be a negative person,” recognize the thought and say, “Oh, that’s interesting, look at what my brain is doing.” Once you recognize that the thought you’re having is your brain trying to protect you, you can take a step back and ask yourself what you need to do now to shift your thoughts.

Look for the truths

When your mind jumps to the negative, ask yourself whether those thoughts have any truth behind them. If you are up for a promotion and your mind starts to say, “you’re over your head, you’re going to fail,” ask yourself what truths make this real. Then look for the evidence that refutes that thought. Think about all the times when you felt out of your comfort zone but succeeded.