4 creative ideas to make Mondays more fun for your team

There isn’t a person alive who can say that they are always ready to roll out of bed and get their workweek started every Monday morning. In fact, I’d be willing to guess that most of the 76% of Americans who suffer from Sunday-night blues struggle with their Monday mornings. But let’s forget about Sunday-night blues for a second.

In a typical workweek, each day tends to take on a personality of its own. Wednesday is “Hump Day,” celebrating the joy of making it halfway through the week. Thursday typically gets people thinking about happy hour, and the excitement leading up to the weekend. Friday is, well, Friday–everyone’s favorite (week)day as they wait for freedom to hit at 5 p.m.

What has happened to poor Monday? And forgotten Tuesday? As an employer, you want your employees to be productive all week long, no matter what day is. Sure, you might not be able to control whether or not your employees enjoy their day-to-day tasks. But there are things you can implement so that your employees don’t dread Monday as much. Here are four ideas.

1. Guarantee one hour of uninterrupted morning time

Monday mornings are usually not the easiest. Employees have just broken their routine for two days, and now they’re turning their alarms back on, packing their children’s lunch, and commuting. For most people, there is nothing worse than walking through the door on a Monday, grabbing paper and a pen, and hopping straight into a meeting. They haven’t even had their coffee, and they’re definitely not ready to think yet!

Of course, work still begins when an employee walks through the door. But imagine if every employee had the same thing on their calendar–an invite from their manager from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. that encourages them to wrap up whatever projects they were working on last week, and it also allows some breathing room to prepare for the coming week. Employees would certainly appreciate having the time to ease into the workweek and get reoriented before attending a team meeting where they’re expected to be at their best and spout brilliant ideas.

2. Put some team fun into Monday

How many times do we plan team lunch, happy hour, or dinner on a Wednesday or Thursday? Try rescheduling to Monday. When your employees know there is time to talk about their weekend and their upcoming plans during a team lunch, they may not spend 30 minutes first thing chatting away with coworkers rather than prepping for the week.

If a team meal or happy hour isn’t your thing, you can organize a walk at lunch with everyone. This gives them an opportunity to bond, and a little bit of sunlight and movement will also help stave off the dreaded afternoon slump. I personally schedule a workout with my coworker on Mondays after work. It’s time we look forward to, because it’s a chance for us to catch up and knock out an exercise session early in the week.