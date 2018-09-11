Nike, Kaepernick, and the messy world of branding in the Trump era

Nike’s latest “Just Do It” campaign set Twitter ablaze as soon as it went public. The ad prominently displays Colin Kaepernick’s face and this tagline: “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.” The choice of Kaepernick, the former NFL player who has elicited decidedly mixed reactions from American consumers, is interesting, both in terms of what he represents as a voice for racial justice and what he means for Nike as a brand.

Earlier this year I had a conversation with Steven Heller, designer, historian, writer, and general creative, on what it looks like to have a brand in the Trump era. When we spoke, he said he didn’t think that companies would be overtly political–that this new era might even have a repressive effect on brands. “We know that the least courageous segment of the population is the retail industry,” he tells me. “They’re not going to lose a customer because they have a political point of view.”

By this logic, Nike would appear to be an outlier. Using Kaepernick’s image implies the company is aligning itself with the political views he stands for, even if it doesn’t say so outright. But while the decision may appear bold on its face, the company doesn’t appear to have risked very much at all. True, it has faced some backlash, but it’s not clear if it will suffer a long-term loss of customers. And it certainly hasn’t lost any money. Nike’s stock is up over 2% Monday, making up for any of last week’s losses. Online sales also seem to have risen, and it turns out the negative tweets from last week haven’t amounted to much.

Kaepernick, whose new jerseys just went on presale, has been a reliable personality for moving merchandise. Even after breaking up with the 49ers, Kaepernick’s jersey continued to be one of the most sellable in the second quarter of 2017. Nike will offer a whole line of Kaepernick apparel as part of the current deal, which the company has said will be on par financially with other “star” sports players with whom it has signed. At the same time, there are other players on Nike’s roster that could have headlined this year’s “Just Do It” campaign. The choice of Kaepernick is interesting, because he is so outspoken. It represents another layer in Nike’s autobiography.

“Brand stories are all about legacy and heritage,” Heller says, by which he means brand identities evolve over time; Patagonia wasn’t built in a day.

Consistency matters, too

Some companies know their audiences better than others, Heller says, and can make bold statements that they know will speak to them. As a case in point, he cited the Italian clothing brand United Colors of Benetton, which spent decades pushing captivating imagery–of immigrants seeking refuge by raft, of a same-sex pope and imam kissing, of two mothers wrapped in a blanket holding their infant, the list goes on—to, yes, sell clothes, but also to promote the idea that all people are equal.

Benetton’s approach to advertising has been parodied in years since its height, pointing a fat finger at the way brands have exploited social and political issues for financial gain (see: Pepsi’s Kendall Jenner ad). But unlike others that have adopted this marketing tactic, Benetton bolstered its messaging with the creation of a human rights foundation called UNHATE.