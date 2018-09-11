Meet the Warby Parker of dishware

I didn’t spend much time picking the pattern. In a hectic afternoon, I grabbed the best boxed set of dinnerware on the shelf and stuck them in my cart. I eventually grew to hate the colorful flower pattern on them that didn’t go with anything in my house, but I held on to them for nearly a decade. At the back of my mind, my plan was to wait until I got engaged so I could pick a gorgeous, high-end set of wedding china to put on my wedding registry.

It turns out, I wasn’t the only one who suffered through ugly plates throughout my twenties. Kathryn Duryea, founder of a direct-to-consumer dishware startup called Year & Day, says this is a trend among today’s twenty- and thirtysomethings. She should know. She’s spent the last two years investigating about the specific plate-buying habits of millennials, the oldest of whom are now 37. “Our lives have modernized in many ways, but bizarrely, we still buy our dishes based on very traditional notions of marriage and wedding registry,” she says. “Many of us still wait till we get married before we invest in proper plates, but we’re getting married later and later.”

Duryea, a Stanford MBA who spent several years at Tiffany’s before launching her company, wants to fundamentally alter millennials’ relationship with their plates. Year & Day produces elegant, high-quality dinnerware, flatware, and glassware, then sells it to the customer through a website. While the brand occasionally does pop-ups, often with other home brands, Duryea has found that many customers are willing to take a risk and buy plates online. She’s created a $26 set of four small dip dishes that give customers a sense of the colors and materials in the ceramics, and allows them to test out the products before buying a whole set.

The ceramic dishes have a modern, minimal design. There are no fussy floral patterns or family crests in sight, nor do you have to wade through 30 different fork designs that all look the same. Instead, the plates, bowls, mugs, and serving platters come in four matte colors–cream, gray, black, and rose–which can be easily mixed and matched to create easy but beautiful table settings. “Many brands on the market create everyday dishes that are different from more formal tableware for fancy dinners,” says Duryea. “But that’s just not how millennials live today. We don’t have time or space for multiple sets, and most of us like our parties to have a casual, relaxed feel.”

The silverware comes in one simple design, but in three colors: gold, steel, and black. And there are only three types of glasses, one for wine, and short and tall tumblers. This no-nonsense approach to product selection came from months of consumer research. “Consumers are overwhelmed and confused by all the designs on the market,” Duryea explains. “And the truth is, we don’t actually need all the choice. Many wine critics actually say that a single wine glass is all we need for red or white wine, or even champagne.”

Duryea says that her products are made of the highest-quality materials using expert craftsmanship. The flatware is made in a family-owned factory in Portugal, where pieces are polished by hand, and are made using the highest-quality stainless steel, which glistens in the light. The ceramics are also made in Portugal, using local clays that are rich in minerals. The pieces are molded by hand and then fired using traditional kilns.