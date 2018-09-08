U.S. Open Final: How to watch the big Williams-Osaka game without a TV

Six-time champion Serena Williams will face off against Naomi Osaka today for the U.S. Open Women’s Singles Final. Osaka triumphed over Madison Keys earlier in the week to become the first-ever Japanese woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final. She said recently it has always been her dream to play the legendary Williams, her idol, and now that dream will come true at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens.

The match is slated to begin at 4 p.m. ET today (Saturday, September 8) and will air on ESPN. For cord cutters looking to stream the game live on a computer, phone, or smart TV, you have a few different options. If you have access to pay-TV credentials from a major provider, you may be able to watch the game via ESPN’s website or mobile apps. However, your better bet is probably to sign up with a standalone streaming service that offers ESPN. Many of these services offer free promotional periods, and they’re pretty easy to cancel.

I’ve rounded up some of the most well-known streamers below. All of these services offer ESPN in their channel lineups, but some of their individual packages do not—so be sure to sign up for one that does.

DirecTV Now (ESPN is offered in the “Live a Little” package $40/month)

PlayStation Vue (ESPN is offered in all multi-channel plans)

Hulu With Live TV (ESPN is offered but check your zip code first $39.99/month)

Sling TV (ESPN is offered through the Sling Orange plan $25/month)

YouTube TV (ESPN is offered in the core package $40/month)

Enjoy the game.