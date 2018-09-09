Black Girls Rock 2018 live stream: How to watch the awards online without cable

Summer is unofficially over, and that means awards season has unofficially begun.

This year, BET Networks tapped Queen Latifah to host its annual Black Girls Rock awards, which celebrate the achievements and influence of black women and girls. Honorees included Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Naomi Campbell, and Lena Waithe, among others. Tarana Burke, who founded the #MeToo movement, was honored with a Community Change Agent Award.

The awards ceremony was taped last month at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, but will air tonight (Sunday, September 9) on BET at 8 p.m. ET. The telecast will also include a special tribute to the late Aretha Franklin.

For cord cutters looking to live-stream the Black Girls Rock awards and performances online without cable, you may find your lack of options a bit frustrating. As I’ve written before, Viacom-owned networks—which include BET—are still not available on some of the top streaming services, including Hulu With Live TV and PlayStation Vue.

Fortunately, there are some good ones out there. I’ve rounded up a few of the best choices for watching BET online below:

Sling TV : This streaming service from Dish Network includes BET in various packages, including its lifestyle add-on. More info here.

: This streaming service from Dish Network includes BET in various packages, including its lifestyle add-on. More info here. DirecTV Now : AT&T’s service offers BET in its “live a little” package for $40 a month. It’s also currently offering a one-week free trial. More info here.

: AT&T’s service offers BET in its “live a little” package for $40 a month. It’s also currently offering a one-week free trial. More info here. Philo TV: This is a bare-bones streaming service that happens to offer Viacom networks including BET. More info here.

Alternatively, if you have access to pay-TV login credentials from a major provider, you may be able to watch the live stream via BET’s website or mobile apps. Good luck!