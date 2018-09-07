As Elon Musk’s antics go viral, two high-level Tesla execs just quit

On the same day that Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s weed-toking visit to Joe Rogan’s podcast was released, news just broke that the company lost two executives.

Tesla’s chief accounting officer, Dave Morton, resigned after less than a month on the job, the company announced in a regulatory filing. In the filing, Morton said that “the level of public attention placed on the company, as well as the pace within the company, have exceeded my expectations,” according to Marketwatch.

After Morton’s departure was announced, Tesla’s head of HR, Gabrielle Toledano, told Bloomberg that she is not coming back from her leave of absence. She’s not the first Tesla executive to decide to take an endless summer this year, either—Doug Field, who ran the vehicle programs, stepped down in July after going on leave in May.

The news of both departures is definitely completely unrelated to their boss smoking weed and chugging whiskey on a podcast, right?