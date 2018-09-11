Adobe’s terrifying new AI turned me into a Conan O’Brien sex doll

On the eve of a big announcement, Adobe wrote me to offer an exclusive first look at Characterizer. It’s a new feature in the company’s Character Animator app, and it allows you to take any portrait drawn in any style, then apply it like a filter to your own face in real-time video.

Design and AI nerds know this trick as “style transfer,” and it already exists in apps like Prisma. Adobe is trying to push the medium further with options for deep customization, pushing this nascent tech toward ubiquitous professional use. The company showed off a sneak peak last year under the code name “Project Puppetron.” In an incredible onstage demo, the technology rendered someone as a bronze statue in real time. It even synced a stylized person’s lips to their voice, too, enabling one to broadcast as, say, a Rembrandt painting on Twitch.

Unfortunately, after testing Characterizer for myself, it appears that results may vary. Because the app turned me into a grotesque monster. At best, I looked something like the late president Ronald Reagan. And at worst . . . Conan O’Brien meets an inflatable sex doll.

I really wanted to like Characterizer. I was downright excited to try it. In a video conference with Adobe’s Sirr Less, who is senior product manager for Character Animator–during which he presented to me as a teenage witch with purple hair, who accentuated points with a flourish of her wand–Characterizer worked superbly. He showed me how, while running the app on a stock 13-inch Macbook, the software cued him to take a few photos of his face smiling, then frowning. It asked him to read a few words aloud: “Photoshop.” “Lightroom.” All the while, Characterizer was using artificial intelligence to understand how his mouth moved to create certain phonemes.

After just a couple minutes of setup, Less was off, turning his face into a comic book character one moment and a wooden sculpture the next. In each instance, the intricacy of the original art shined through. It’s just the sort of machine learning trick we’ve seen online before, but now it’s coming to Adobe’s flagship animation product. On September 12, it will be baked into anything creators want to do–and will be interoperable with all other Adobe products, too. The significance of this platform-wider interoperability can’t be understated. Characterizer is really Adobe’s first attempt at making a viral AI phenomenon a regular part of a creative’s routine.

“There’s always going to be someone with the next Animoji, or Snap filter or lens. Whatever the thing of the moment, there will always be someone who does that and well,” says Less. “But the real beautiful advantage to our animation products is not just they work, but how they work with each other.”