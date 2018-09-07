Facebook chooses Singapore for its first Asian data center

The social media giant has announced that it will build a $1 billion data center in Singapore, the South China Morning Post reports. The data center will be Facebook’s first in Asia and its 15th in the world. In a statement announcing the plans, Facebook said it chose Singapore “for a number of reasons, including robust infrastructure and access to fibre, a talented local workforce, and a great set of community partners.” The 11-story-high, 170,000-square-meter structure will reportedly be one of the most efficient and environmentally friendly sites in Asia. It’s expected to open sometime in 2022.