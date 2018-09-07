Twitter finally permanently bans Alex Jones and Infowars

Weeks after other tech companies kicked Jones off their platforms, Twitter has finally done the same. The social media company announced that it has permanently banned the controversial conspiracy theorist–both his personal account and the account of his Infowars show. In a series of tweets, the company said:

Today, we permanently suspended @realalexjones and @infowars from Twitter and Periscope. We took this action based on new reports of Tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy, in addition to the accounts’ past violations.

The “videos posted yesterday” presumably refers to a Periscope video that Jones posted of him ranting at a CNN journalist. Twitter’s full statements on Jones’s and Inforwars‘ permanent ban can be read below.