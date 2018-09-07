advertisement
Elon Musk smokes weed and drinks whiskey during podcast

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The Tesla CEO took a break from accusing people of raping children to light up a spliff and drink some whiskey while doing an interview. Musk appeared on comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast where he talked about everything from AI to electric planes. Oh, and he also broke out and used one of his flame throwers.

To be fair to Musk, however, it’s not like he was getting hammered on whiskey and weed–he only took a sip and a single drag, mentioning, “I’m not a regular smoker of weed.” Musk also spoke passionately about the need to adopt sustainable energies more quickly. You can check out the entire two-and-a-half-hour interview below.

