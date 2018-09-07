Lyft is driving people to Paul McCartney’s secret NYC concert—here’s how to try for tickets

If you’ve been trying to figure out how to get to Paul McCartney’s secret show, the answer is easy—Lyft.

The ridehailing app is teaming up with the once-and-always Beatle to celebrate the release of his 17th solo album, Egypt Station, by bringing fans to a secret show at a still-undisclosed location.

The exact location of Sir Paul’s surprise, invitation-only New York City show, also codenamed “Egypt Station,” will be announced sometime on the morning of Friday, September 7. Wherever it ends up being, Lyft is the exclusive transportation partner for the night. “I’m delighted to partner with Lyft as the official ground transportation to Egypt Station, it’s going to be quite a ride!” says Sir Paul, in an undoubtedly heartfelt and sincere manner.

The feeling is entirely mutual according to Ari Avishay, Lyft’s director of culture and entertainment marketing: “We are honored to be partnering with Capitol Records and playing a role in celebrating and sharing Egypt Station with the world. Bringing people together to create unique experiences is a very important part of Lyft and few artists in history have been able to bring more people together than Paul McCartney.”

To get a ticket to the show, follow Paul McCartney on social media or head to your Lyft app and enter PAULNYC for a chance to try and win a spot. Winners get an invitation to the show plus some Macca-themed Lyft swag, which will pair well with your Macca-themed Metrocard. Not that you’ll be taking the subway since you’ll also get $100 in Lyft credits to take you to the concert and back. Basically, when Lyft and McCartney team up, a select group of fans wins big.

If you don’t win tickets, don’t live in New York, or simply don’t want to leave your house (respect), the concert will be live streamed through Paul’s YouTube Channel at 8 p.m.