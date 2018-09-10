Ikea wants to 3D print your butt

What would you do for the perfect chair? Would you head to your local Ikea, drop trou, and scan your derrière? (And just as importantly, would you opt to eat the meatballs before or after the scan?)

This future will be coming within the next two years, thanks to a new collaboration between educational e-sports group Area Academy, 3D-printing medical company Unyq, and Ikea. Together, the three organizations have developed a highly customized prototype chair “to develop ergonomic equipment for a better gaming experience for the 2 billion gamers around the world,” according to Ikea. According to 2016 data, the average gamer spends about six hours a week playing games, and that figure is growing on a clear trend line. Given that gaming, be it on PCs or iPhones, is primarily a seated experience, that means gaming time is time we’re spending in chairs.

At first glance, Ikea’s invention is a fairly typical hydraulic stool, but on top sits a two-panel mesh platform that’s been 3D-printed to conform perfectly to the contours of one person’s bottom.

Exactly how the experience would work in a store hasn’t been developed yet, but it would require both a 3D scan and a 3D print. Ikea has stated that as futuristic as this sounds, it does intend to commercialize this concept by 2020.