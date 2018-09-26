How to assess company culture in a video interview

You spend at a lot of time at work, and finding an environment where you feel you fit in and can thrive is important. To improve retention, companies often screen for culture fit , and candidates should do the same thing , too. The growing popularity of video interviews, however, means that fewer candidates are visiting offices where culture clues are everywhere.

It’s possible to get insights into culture when you’re on one side of a camera, experts say. Here are six things to look for during your video interview that will provide insight about what the company culture is really like:

1. How advanced is the technology?

The videoconference platform that a company chooses can be a clue, says Patrick Sullivan, director of strategic projects in the Office of Personal and Career Development at Wake Forest University.

“Are they using a videoconferencing tool from a large corporation, or one from a startup?” he asks. “Do they lean towards partnering with well-established corporations? Edgy startups? The videoconferencing mechanism might be a sign.”

Also look at the background and lighting, adds leadership advisor and executive coach Lars Sudmann. “Does it feel nice and professional or cold and amateurish?” he asks. “This gives a good idea of the virtual interaction skills of the company, and the emphasis they put on remote meetings.”

2. Did you get easy instructions on using the platform?

The amount of details a company provides a candidate is important, says Sudmann.

“This says something about the professionalism and processes of the company, how easy they make it for others and how much they value new recruits,” he says.