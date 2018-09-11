Use these 5 sales tactics to overcome your fear of rejection

We’re all in the business of persuading people to do things–sometimes things they don’t necessarily want to do. Is your coworker really happy about picking up the slack while you’re on vacation? Is your sister genuinely okay with you borrowing her car for the weekend?

This means you’re susceptible to hearing no when you desperately want to hear yes. The good news is that there are proven things you can do to improve your odds of getting to yes. But first we need to get past your fear of rejection (not to mention its close cousin, objection) and push past the disruptive emotions it triggers.

Make no mistake: Rejection is incredibly painful. In fact, a 2011 study shows that social rejection can mimic physical pain. Here’s what that means for you: Whether you want to ask for a raise, court a new client, or convince another business to partner with you, you must learn how to anticipate this pain without letting it derail your efforts. You must learn to ask confidently. You must manage objections and rejections in a healthy way. Without these skills, you’ll find it difficult to make progress in your life and career.

Sales is the one profession where rejection happens on a daily basis. The top salespeople know how to control their emotions, reduce resistance to requests, turn around objections, and–ultimately–skip past nos and get to yes. You, too, can learn to implement these strategies to develop a thick skin. Here’s how.

Train for rejection like soldiers prepare for battle

When you put yourself in a position to experience rejection on a daily basis, you’re conditioning yourself to be comfortable with hearing no. This will make you more immune to fear, and you’ll also train yourself to condition your emotions better. If this sounds daunting to you, you can start off small. Force yourself to speak up in meetings, commit to calling one potential client every day, or approach higher-ups with new ideas when you get a chance. You’ll find that it gets easier with practice, and then you can start to put yourself in even more uncomfortable situations.

Related: My battle-tested secret to handling career rejection

Visualize the outcome you want, not the one you don’t want

Your brain is hardwired to dwell on worst-case scenarios. This can lead to self-fulfilling prophecies. After all, when you spend your energy thinking about all the bad things that might happen, you might trick yourself into thinking that success is not possible. Focusing on adverse outcomes can also paralyze you, and prevent you from taking the steps that are crucial for your success.