How this $1,300 tent won Burning Man

For the most part, Burning Man isn’t about winners and losers. It’s about community, gifting, great (and some not so great) art, dancing, fighting against dust storms, and so much more.

But sometimes, just sometimes, you have to give a nod to the victorious. Perhaps it’s ironic, like when a member of a team that had transformed a mothballed Boeing 747 into a giant rolling art car told me they’d built a viewing platform on the wing of their plane “so that the Sparkleponies can win Instagram.”

Or maybe it’s when something is just so useful that you see it everywhere on the playa (the name for Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, where Burning Man is held).

Last year, I wrote about how the ShiftPod, a $1,300 Burning Man camp project turned business success, had become a multimillion-dollar company. This year, as I made my way across the playa, I could only come to one conclusion: ShiftPod definitely won Burning Man.

Here’s why: Although it’s big and heavy when packed up, it’s simply marvelous as a tent alternative. It can be set up by one person in about five minutes (plus a few minutes more to pound a few stakes), it’s huge inside, it keeps the dust out, and it stays warm at night.

I’d bought a first-generation ShiftPod a couple years ago, and this year Advanced Shelter Systems–the manufacturer–lent me a ShiftPod 2 to try out at Burning Man. By my unofficial count, I was joined on the playa this year by at least 2,000 others with the ShiftPod 2.

The ShiftPod was originally created as an answer to things like the hexayurt. Longtime Burning Man attendee Christian Weber came up with the idea for something that could be set up quickly, that could withstand heavy winds, and that was big enough to stand up in. He definitely succeeded.