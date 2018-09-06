Amazon’s Alexa will soon control your Xbox

Microsoft is deepening its ties to Amazon Alexa by allowing the voice assistant to control Xbox One consoles. With the new Xbox skill for Alexa, users can ask to turn on the console, launch games, control video playback, capture gameplay footage, and start recording through Microsoft’s Mixer streaming service. Microsoft’s Cortana assistant is gaining the same skills on Windows 10 PCs and certain smart speakers such as the Harmon Kardon Invoke. (Controlling an Xbox through Cortana previously required a gaming headset or the now-abandoned Kinect.)