Why we’re building a social network supported by people, not advertisers

In the early days of the World Wide Web, technologists believed that networked personal computers would lead to an unprecedented spread of knowledge. They envisioned cyberspace as a new kind of public sphere that would ultimately connect every piece of the world’s information for the benefit of all.

In 2018, we’re living with some unintended consequences of that vision. We have access to more information than ever before, but we lack the tools to navigate it meaningfully. Our attention is spread so thin that we spend more time clicking notifications than actually thinking. The online cultural sphere is controlled by a handful of platforms that profit by monopolizing our time and emotions.

We believe that a better internet is possible: one where people have more control over their digital footprints and more motivation to explore the web on their own terms. Are.na is a new kind of platform we’ve built over the past several years with those beliefs in mind. On Are.na, you make collections of any type of content, called “channels.” You can also take those individual pieces of content and recontextualize them into other channels, which adds layers of meaning to the content. If this all sounds too abstract, just think of it as nerdy mood boarding with no ads, no “likes,” and no recommendation algorithms.

In short, Are.na is a tool for thinking together. Instead of outrage, anxiety, and FOMO, it encourages collaboration, long-term exploration, and new perspectives. Here’s why we think Are.na is relevant to anyone working online today—and how we built it.

A more humane productivity tool

We started out of frustration with both social media platforms and mainstream “productivity” apps. We wanted to work together online, but as artists and designers, we didn’t want our worth to be judged by the number of documents we created or tasks we checked off. Work tools . . . just felt like work.

Are.na is based on our belief that the most fulfilling projects make room for individual growth and learning. They cultivate the sense that each individual can help steer everyone else toward a collective goal, often in unexpected ways. We’re interested in empowering this other, more human kind of productivity.

We also wanted a space to share ideas without the emotional manipulation of sites like Facebook and Twitter. Social media is designed to provoke us, keep us “always on,” and trap us in an endless cycle of craving approval. We want Are.na to be a calm, open-ended space without distractions. It’s easy to start shared collections, piece things together as a group, and contextualize ideas in new ways. It doesn’t try to impose control, either: Everything added to Are.na maintains its own source information, and it can all be exported in a standard format at any time.