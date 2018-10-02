How Gillette designed a razor for men who can’t shave themselves

Gillette has been designing razors since 1900–but they’re all designed for you to shave yourself. There’s another group of people who want to be shaved and rely on other people to do it for them: the elderly and people with disabilities. For caretakers, shaving someone else is a nerve-wracking process that requires navigating a lot of awkward angles with the constant fear of accidentally cutting them.

In 2017, Gillette began testing Treo, its first ever assistive shaving razor designed specifically to alleviate the challenges of shaving someone else. Treo, which is a finalist in the 2018 Innovation by Design awards, fuses a razor blade with tube of shaving gel that serves as its handle and gives shavers more control while keeping the mess to a minimum. For elderly men who can no longer shave themselves, it’s a product that can help them maintain a clean appearance and preserve a semblance of their youth.

“Shaving in that context is a massive part of those men’s dignity,” says Matt Hodgson, a principal design engineer at Gillette’s product development facility in the U.K. who led design for Treo. “It’s something they’ve done all the way through their lives.”

Treo is an example of inclusive design at its best–and it originated from feedback Gillette began to hear from its users. While many of the company’s advertising campaigns focus on the moment a father teaches his son how to shave, Gillette had started to get feedback on social media about what happens when a father no longer can shave himself. The verdict? None of its razors were designed to help.

To understand why it was so hard to shave someone else, Hodgson started by shaving a colleague in the office. Once he tried it, Hodgson realized just how difficult it was to do: unlike when you shave yourself, it’s hard to tell if you’re applying enough pressure to effectively cut the hairs while not inadvertently cutting the skin. And if shaving those tricky spots is onerous when you’re doing it yourself, it’s even worse when you’re doing it for someone else.

Hodgson also traveled to a local nursing home to observe assisted shaving in the wild. “I watched three guys being shaved,” he says. “It was something I’ll never forget. I sat there thinking, we can do so much better than this. In addition to all the problems I was finding, there were so many more in that situation, particularly when you’re shaving someone who’s in a vulnerable position.”

It wasn’t just that it was challenging to know how much pressure to apply to someone else’s skin to get the job done. The circumstances of shaving were entirely different too: Men were usually shaved sitting down or in bed rather than in the shower, meaning there wasn’t immediate access to water to wash off the razor. That also meant that using standard shaving cream would quickly become a mess. Because the person being shaved is typically in a seated or reclined position, shavers also needed to hold the razor at a different angle to get a close shave.