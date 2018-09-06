Of course you want to see these little kids cover “Bohemian Rhapsody”

No, it’s not Christmas, but John Lewis decided to add another epic ad to its marketing schedule. But much like the retailer’s holiday work, this one leans heavy on adorable kids and aims right for our collective feels. There are no cute animals–like, say, a penguin or a dog or a bear and a hare –but the wee ones are putting on a killer cover of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” with impeccable production design for a grade school concert.

Created by agency adam&eveDDB, it promotes the company’s “partnership” business model, which includes sibling brand Waitrose, that gives employees a stake in the company.

The tie-in to teamwork feels tenuous, but by the time you get to the second verse you won’t really care. Beyond the usual online and TV, the spot will also be running in theatres ahead of the upcoming 20th Century Fox film, Bohemian Rhapsody.

It’s not the first time the brand and agency have paired cute kids with a hit song. Back in 2015, it was one little girl doing an epic dance routine around the house to Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer.”

You know how to make a cute kid ad even cuter? MORE CUTE KIDS. And this time, they’re singing. What’s next? Puppies and kids? Serenading each other with “Maybe I’m Amazed“? The mind boggles.