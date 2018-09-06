Roast beef isn’t cool anymore, so Arby’s is trying this weird thing instead

With a hat tip to all those new media companies that pivoted to video when Facebook announced NewsFeed changes, Arby’s, one of the lone mainstream champions of roast beef, is pivoting to sandwiches.

Of course, Arby’s always had sandwiches, the same way most new media companies had video departments. Those chicken, pork, and turkey concoctions always played second fiddle to the 10 roast beef options on the menu, though—until now.

Thanks to a new ad campaign, Arby’s is putting its 17 other sandwiches—including turkey gyros, Greek gyros, and, yes, roast beef gyros, front and center—the Wall Street Journal reports. The campaign and its “We have the meats . . . for sandwiches” tagline will roll out nationwide beginning September 9, cementing the fast food chain’s “new sandwich positioning.”

Unlike in the media world, Arby’s didn’t have to lay off swaths of employees to make the switch. You can check out its new ad below.