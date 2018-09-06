Colin Kaepernick’s Nike ad has become a full-on meme

Nike waded into the controversial waters of the NFL debate this week with tsunami-like unsubtlety.

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

Fast Company has closely watched the entire saga of Nike’s partnership with NFL QB-turned activist Colin Kaepernick as it’s unfolded. We covered the initial print ad and the far-right Flag Respecters predictably burning their Nike shoes in response, as well as the unveiling of a tie-in commercial, which will air during this week’s Thursday Night Football–which is either a bold statement or an expert-level troll-move choose your own adventure. We even speculated on Nike’s true motivation for pursuing this partnership. The one thing we haven’t examined yet, however, is how the Kaepernick ad has landed from a cultural perspective, rather than a political or a business one. Answer: It hit harder than a slam-tackle from Kam Chancellor.

The main way to gauge just how popular the ad is among both supporters and detractors is its memefication. You can find KaeperNike memes everywhere from Reddit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to the fetid sludgebog that is Breitbart.

Some of the new Nike ads seem a little off… pic.twitter.com/876y29OEGm — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 5, 2018

50 Cent used the meme to slam his erstwhile rival Kanye West, who has flung himself down the stairwell of good standing in recent months.