Colin Kaepernick’s Nike ad has become a full-on meme

Here are nine of our favorites.

By Joe Berkowitz2 minute Read

Nike waded into the controversial waters of the NFL debate this week with tsunami-like unsubtlety.

Fast Company has closely watched the entire saga of Nike’s partnership with NFL QB-turned activist Colin Kaepernick as it’s unfolded. We covered the initial print ad and the far-right Flag Respecters predictably burning their Nike shoes in response, as well as the unveiling of a tie-in commercial, which will air during this week’s Thursday Night Football–which is either a bold statement or an expert-level troll-move choose your own adventure. We even speculated on Nike’s true motivation for pursuing this partnership. The one thing we haven’t examined yet, however, is how the Kaepernick ad has landed from a cultural perspective, rather than a political or a business one. Answer: It hit harder than a slam-tackle from Kam Chancellor.

The main way to gauge just how popular the ad is among both supporters and detractors is its memefication. You can find KaeperNike memes everywhere from Reddit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to the fetid sludgebog that is Breitbart.

50 Cent used the meme to slam his erstwhile rival Kanye West, who has flung himself down the stairwell of good standing in recent months.

The meme has proven pop-culture versatile, with users applying it to a broad swath of movie and TV characters.

It’s also been a boon for users to ironically (I hope?) sub in public figures who are divisive for different reasons than why Colin Kaepernick is divisive, but are tangentially relevant.

Cher is the black T-shirt of memes: she goes with everything.

This one is just plain practical advice.

Finally, here is a version of the meme in line with Fast Company’s breakdown of why the Kaepernick ad makes Nike seem more progressive than it actually is.

