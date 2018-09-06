Colin Kaepernick’s Nike ad has become a full-on meme

Nike waded into the controversial waters of the NFL debate this week with tsunami-like unsubtlety.
Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO
Fast Company closely watched the unfolding saga of Nike’s partnership with NFL QB-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick. We covered the initial print ad and the reactionary Flag Respecters burning their Nike shoes in response, as well as the unveiling of a tie-in commercial, which aired during Thursday Night Football–either a bold statement or an expert-level troll, choose your own adventure. We even speculated on Nike’s true motivation for pursuing this partnership. The one thing we haven’t examined yet, however, is how the Kaepernick ad has landed from a cultural perspective, rather than a political or a business one. Answer: It hit harder than a slam-tackle from Kam Chancellor.
The main way to gauge just how popular the ad is among both supporters and detractors is its memefication. Whether you refuse to acknowledge that the NFL protests have always been about police brutality or not, you can find KaeperNike memes everywhere from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to the fetid sludgebog that is Breitbart.
Some of the new Nike ads seem a little off… pic.twitter.com/876y29OEGm
50 Cent used the meme to slam his erstwhile rival Kanye West, who has flung himself down the stairwell of good standing in recent months.
The meme has proven pop-culture versatile, with users applying it to a broad swath of movie and TV characters.
The new Nike ad campaign is truly inspirational pic.twitter.com/3nc8tVb4ru
That new #Nike ad doe #seinfeld #ColinKaepernick #ColinKapernick pic.twitter.com/UPI2J8q5Ex
Thanos NIKE ad ???? #JustDolt pic.twitter.com/Kd0jNur1US
It’s also been a boon for users to ironically (I hope?) sub in public figures who are divisive for different reasons than why Colin Kaepernick is divisive, but are tangentially relevant.
Shouts to Rachael d #goeags #ewu #nike #NikeAd pic.twitter.com/gzQiLle0if
Nike believes, why don't you? pic.twitter.com/X4w2RYNQ2J
Cher is the black T-shirt of memes: she goes with everything.
Whelp.
I'm officially over the Kaep/Nike memes.
Also, I really, really love/hate whomever did this. pic.twitter.com/fEQ2mHBf7A
This one is just plain practical advice.
Finally, here is a version of the meme in line with Fast Company’s breakdown of why the Kaepernick ad makes Nike seem more progressive than it actually is.
I'm all for @Kaepernick7 and fighting inequality, but @Nike is not the one to team up with in fact they contribute a whole bunch to a whole other kind of inequality. Just my 2 cents and a meme stolen from reddit. pic.twitter.com/mjuZiDLrtu
