Poor Les Moonves may only get $100 million to leave CBS

Les Moonves may have to leave CBS with only $100 million. Is that even enough money to do the Scrooge McDuck backstroke?

CBS and Moonves are reportedly planning for the CEO’s exit from the company he led for years—a company that loved him until he was accused of habitual sexual misconduct in an investigative report published by the New Yorker in August.

According to a CNBC report, the talks between CBS and Moonves have stalled, as both sides debate how much Moonves deserves. (After all, he wouldn’t have to leave if it weren’t for that pesky Ronan Farrow!) An agreement supposedly entitles him to as much as $180 million in severance and “a production deal” (guessing sob story rights?) if the board decided to dismiss him for, like, no good reason. However, CBS is reportedly looking to cut that number to a paltry $100 million in stock options.

Even more rudely, the network wants the right to take back some of that money if it turns out that Moonves committed even more sexual misconduct. How dare they! After all, as Moonves told those dirt-digging reporters at The New Yorker that he always respected the word “no” and, sure, “there were times decades ago when [he] may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances,” but who hasn’t? Plus, Moonves swore that he never misused his position “to harm or hinder anyone’s career,” and isn’t that pinky-swear promise enough to merit an additional $80 million?

Perhaps it’s time to start a GoFundMe.