Trump demands the New York Times unmask the anonymous op-ed author

Hours after the New York Times published an op-ed by an anonymous source inside the White House, the president took to Twitter demanding the Times turn the author over to the government. First, Trump tweeted a simple “TREASON?”

TREASON? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

That was followed by his demand that the Times unmask the author under the guise of national security.

Does the so-called “Senior Administration Official” really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source? If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

The bombshell op-ed was written by “a senior official in the Trump administration whose identity is known to us and whose job would be jeopardized by its disclosure,” according to the Times. In the op-ed, the anonymous author revealed there is a resistance in the White House working to save the country from Trump’s worst impulses:

The dilemma–which he does not fully grasp–is that many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations. I would know. I am one of them. To be clear, ours is not the popular “resistance” of the left. We want the administration to succeed and think that many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous. But we believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic. That is why many Trump appointees have vowed to do what we can to preserve our democratic institutions while thwarting Mr. Trump’s more misguided impulses until he is out of office.

The author goes on to speak about Trump’s “amorality” being at the root of the problem and calls the president’s impulses “anti-democratic.” But he or she also tries to be reassuring: “It may be cold comfort in this chaotic era, but Americans should know that there are adults in the room. We fully recognize what is happening. And we are trying to do what’s right even when Donald Trump won’t.”

