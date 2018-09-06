Despite conservative fears of censorship, Fox News is the most popular publisher on Facebook

That’s according to data compiled by Newswhip , which looked at the most-engaged sites on Facebook in July 2018. Far and away, the most-engaged news site on the platform was Fox News, which had 38.6 million engagements in July. (An “engagement” encompasses likes, shares, and comments on links from a website.) CNN came in second with 32.1 million engagements, while the U.K.’s Daily Mail came in third with 30.8 million engagements.

Facebook has been under criticism as of late from conservative voices that allege that the platform censors their views. Matter of fact, a Pew Research Center poll showed that the vast majority of Republicans think that social platforms censor political speech–something Newswhip’s findings clearly rebut.

You can see Newswhip’s list of the 25 biggest publishers on Facebook for July 2018 below.