More people than ever are taking a break from Facebook

[Photo: Bruno Nascimento/Unsplash]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Blame the Cambridge Analytica scandal–or perhaps the fact that Facebook is just exhausting. Either way, more users the ever are reevaluating their relationship with the social newtwork. That’s according to a new poll by the Pew Research Center. Matter of fact, a staggering 74% of people polled said they have reduced or adjusted their usage of Facebook in some way over the past year. Specifically, Pew reports:

  • 54% say they have adjusted their privacy settings in the past 12 months.
  • 42% say they have taken a break from checking the platform for a period of several weeks or more.
  • 26% say they have deleted the Facebook app from their cell phone.

The findings were gathered from a survey of adults aged 18 and over conducted May 29-June 11, 2018.

