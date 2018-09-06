Logitech’s cheaper iPad stylus isn’t just for kids anymore

Over the summer, Logitech released a cheap alternative to the Apple Pencil for drawing on the sixth-generation iPad, but only for schools. Starting September 12, the Logitech Crayon will also be available to consumers, albeit for $70, instead of the $50 educational pricing .

That’s still $30 cheaper than the Apple Pencil, though the Logitech Crayon has a couple of limitations: It’s incompatible with the iPad Pro, and it’s not pressure sensitive. Still, it allows you to rest your palm on the screen, and you can draw thicker lines by tilting the tip like you would with an actual pencil. Other iPad styluses use capacitive inputs that don’t allow for accurate palm rejection.

Maybe it’s just a coincidence, but September 12 is also the day of Apple’s next press event, where the company is expected to announce new iPhones and a new Apple Watch. The rumor mill is less certain about whether new iPads and MacBooks will debut at the same time.