Reese Witherspoon is developing more women-centric podcasts

Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine has been tapped to power Rooster Teeth’s network The Beam with original and curated podcasts. Hello Sunshine launched its own podcast earlier this year, How It Is, and announced that season two, along with the premiere of My Best Breakup, will air in October as part of The Beam’s lineup.

Since launching in 2016, Hello Sunshine has been championing content for and from women, and this partnership with Rooster Teeth will only extend the reach of Witherspoon’s mission. As she stated in a video for Fast Company: “As my work has grown, as my company has grown, it’s become clear you can’t change the stories unless you change the storytellers. The audience feels it because they know it’s happening and they know they’re seen and heard.”